Light Snow Ends Early Thursday Morning

1" to 2" Accumulation For Most

By: FRED HEXOM

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 06:49 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:54 PM CST

DECEMBER 27, 2017 - A snow-producing weather system will wind down before sunrise Thursday.

1-2" snow totals will be common by Thursday morning, with a few totals as high as 3-4".

Breezy winds will cause blowing snow and lowered visibility at times overnight, especially in open, rural places. Travel with care.

Tonight's low will be 4 degrees above zero.

Tomorrow, look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 19.

Another chance of snow comes Friday into Saturday. We could pick up an extra 2-4" over those two days.

Temperatures will cool again, quite dramatically, as we end the week and move into the New Year's weekend. Details below.

Friday: High 10

Friday night: Low -7

Saturday: High 2

Saturday night: Low -12

Sunday: High -5

Sunday night: Low -21, Wind Chill -32

New Year's Day Monday: High -2

Monday night: Low -7

With conditions this cold, please continue to stay indoors as much as possible. If you have to be out, a warm coat, a hat, and gloves are a must, and dressing in layers is a smart choice to stay warm.

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected