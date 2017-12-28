Light Snow Ends Early Thursday Morning
1" to 2" Accumulation For Most
DECEMBER 27, 2017 - A snow-producing weather system will wind down before sunrise Thursday.
1-2" snow totals will be common by Thursday morning, with a few totals as high as 3-4".
Breezy winds will cause blowing snow and lowered visibility at times overnight, especially in open, rural places. Travel with care.
Tonight's low will be 4 degrees above zero.
Tomorrow, look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 19.
Another chance of snow comes Friday into Saturday. We could pick up an extra 2-4" over those two days.
Temperatures will cool again, quite dramatically, as we end the week and move into the New Year's weekend. Details below.
Friday: High 10
Friday night: Low -7
Saturday: High 2
Saturday night: Low -12
Sunday: High -5
Sunday night: Low -21, Wind Chill -32
New Year's Day Monday: High -2
Monday night: Low -7
With conditions this cold, please continue to stay indoors as much as possible. If you have to be out, a warm coat, a hat, and gloves are a must, and dressing in layers is a smart choice to stay warm.
Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
