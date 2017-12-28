Light Snow Ends Early Thursday Morning

DECEMBER 27, 2017 - A snow-producing weather system will wind down before sunrise Thursday.

1-2" snow totals will be common by Thursday morning, with a few totals as high as 3-4".

Breezy winds will cause blowing snow and lowered visibility at times overnight, especially in open, rural places. Travel with care.

Tonight's low will be 4 degrees above zero.

Tomorrow, look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 19.

Another chance of snow comes Friday into Saturday. We could pick up an extra 2-4" over those two days.

Temperatures will cool again, quite dramatically, as we end the week and move into the New Year's weekend. Details below.

Friday: High 10

Friday night: Low -7

Saturday: High 2

Saturday night: Low -12

Sunday: High -5

Sunday night: Low -21, Wind Chill -32

New Year's Day Monday: High -2

Monday night: Low -7

With conditions this cold, please continue to stay indoors as much as possible. If you have to be out, a warm coat, a hat, and gloves are a must, and dressing in layers is a smart choice to stay warm.

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist