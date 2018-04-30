Man arrested in overnight Sioux City shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gabriel Navarro Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - UPDATE: A man is behind bars Monday morning, after a family gathering takes a turn for the worse, following a fight between a father and son, that lead to shots being fired.

Police say the son, Gabriel Navarro, 23, got into an argument with his father and fired a shot, missing the father but striking the house.

The victim was found bleeding, police confirm the victim was not shot, but was assaulted.

Navarro was arrested and charged with reckless use of a firearm and aggravated domestic assault, both aggravated misdemeanors. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

PREVIOUS STORY:

At approximately 10:30 P.M. Sunday night, multiple Sioux City police crews including a K9 unit were dispatched to the 2700 block of Cheyenne Blvd. after multiple calls reporting gunshots.

Sgt. Tom Gill of SCPD was on scene and says that an extended family had a gathering at the house where shots were fired starting around 3:00 P.M., but as the night went on an altercation between a father and son escalated into one drawing and shooting his gun.

When officers arrived on scene they found the suspect inside the home. The victim had ran into a wooded area behind the house, and was found with the help of a search dog several minutes later.

Police say that the victim was bleeding from the mouth but refused medical treatment. It's unknown at this time if he was shot or injured in another manner. Blood was found on scene, as well as one bullet hole in the side of the home.

Thirteen people, all family members of the victim and suspect, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including multiple small children. Witnesses on scene were taken into the police station for questioning.

Sgt. Gill told KCAU 9 that most did not speak English, so more will be known after they have spoken through an interpreter.

Some of the family inside the home left in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived. Police have not yet found the weapon, and it is possible that it is in that vehicle.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

We will continue to give updates on the incident as more information becomes available.