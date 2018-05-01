Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - "Then the smoke started getting darker and darker and closer and closer and I called again and I said okay it's coming in my house and they said the sheriffs coming to evacuate everybody," says Tracia Blom, South Sioux City resident.

Tracia Blom was one of the South Sioux residents who feared she would lose everything to the grass fire that broke out near Atokad Park Monday afternoon. With her smoke detectors blaring and the blaze inching toward her house, she grabbed her pets and her grand baby

"And the Sheriffs knocking on the doors and he says we gotta leave its down past this next house," says Blom.

And for the next two hours all she could do was wait, watch, hope and pray.

I went and sat in the Arbys parking lot and I'm watching all the smoke and I'm sitting there crying and I'm going og my gosh I'm going to lose everything and my son said should I go back and grab something and I said no I don't want to lose you too," says Blom.

Meanwhile, three full fire crews - Dakota City, Homer and South Sioux City were battling the blaze as it took them nearly three and a half hours to contain it.

"Wind was probably the factor that made this fire become so out of control. If it would've been zero wind conditions we would've stopped it right over there," says Dakota City Fire Chief Pat Moore.

But there are still some fires burning themselves out.

"No I probably won't sleep, I'll just be worrying that the wind will stir it up and what if I'm asleep and ya know...it got too close for comfort," says Blom.

Although she may not be sleeping much tonight, Tracia is full of gratitude for the first responders that gave her another night in her home.

"Thank God for the police officers the sheriff and the fire department. Without them I wouldn't have my house. Thank God for them...for the first responders," says Blom.