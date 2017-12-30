Keep pets warm in cold weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - On top of keeping yourself in mind during cold weather, your pets should also be thought of as well this winter.

It's advised to keep pets indoors as much as possible. Even though they have a coat of fur, these freezing patterns can even turn your pups and cats into ice. If they can't be kept indoors, another option is the basement or garage, anything that keeps them away from the extreme elements as much as possible.

Chris Wall of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said, "You don't need to be going out for a walk in a blizzard. Let them curl up with their own body heat. You've probably gathered by now that I'm not a big fan of leaving dogs in kennels. My rule of thumb is if it's too cold for me to sleep outside, it's going to be too cold for the pets,"

Wall also says that as an absolute last resort, if keeping pets outside, make sure they are in a safe and enclosed kennel with the exposed part facing away from the winds and stocked with plenty of blankets to curl up under.