Iowa Snaps Bowl Game Skid

NEW YORK - The Iowa football team halted its bowl game losing streak at five games with a 27-20 victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium in New York.

It didn't start out well for the Hawkeyes, trailing the Eagles 17-10 heading into halftime. Iowa outscored Boston College 17-3 in the second half to secure the victory. With this win, Kirk Ferentz tied Hayden Fry for the all-time wins record in Hawkeye history.

Ferentz mentioned this game reflected how the season went for the Hawkeyes.

"I think the game in a lot of ways was reflective of our season. We've had a lot of ups and downs this year, some turbulence along the way, that type of thing, but the guys pushed through it," Ferentz said. "We just played a little tougher, a little grittier in the second half and it looked like we were catching a little bit instead of striking and being the aggressor and certainly in the second half, we did a lot better and certainly it starts up front too, that's where a lot of good things happen."

The Hawkeyes finish the season with an 8-5 record.