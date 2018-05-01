Iowa man who admitted to killing family, to serve three life sentences

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa man who admitted to killing three people, will serve three life sentences as part of a plea deal.

Switching his plea to guilty of three counts of first degree murder in court Monday, Chase Nicholson says, he heard voices in his head.

"They started uh, telling me that it was my parent's and my sister's fault for why I was like this," said Chase Nicholson.

Suffering from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder for years, he says it was those voice that told him to kill his dad, Mark Nicholson, his mom, Charla Nicholson and his sister, Tawni Nicholson, in April of 2017.

"I grab the shotgun and I loaded it," said Chase Nicholson.

Chase broke down as his aunt spoke about his big sister.

"She was smart, gorgeous, hardworking, valued employee, great daughter and loyal friend. Her life was just beginning and she was poised for success," said Nicholson's aunt, Cynthia Liston Thye.

Nicholson asked for an immediate sentencing, where he tried to express his remorse.

"I can't say I'm sorry enough for what I did, but I am truly sorry. I've struggled with mental illness and hearing voices my whole life, and my family did all that they could to help me," said Chase Nicholson.

However, the judge had no choice but to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His extended family, a year later, left grappling with their new reality every day.

"Yes, I must eventually forgive Chase the person, but the evil done at his hands shall never be forgiven," said Liston Thye.

"I love my mother, my father and sister very much. I miss them every day. I wish I could change what happened," said Chase Nicholson.