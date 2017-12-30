How firefighters work in freezing temperatures

SIOUX CITY - While most get to work inside when it's this cold out, others aren't so lucky.

When it reaches sub-zero temperatures, no one wants to be outside for an extended period of time, but just because the weather gets cold, doesn't mean emergencies stop.

Firefighters and first responders have to bear teeth chattering temperatures to save lives and perform the daily functions of their jobs. It's especially important for people who have jobs that require them to be outside to layer up and protect any exposed skin for risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

"We go on EMS calls and they may be out in the extreme elements for a number of minutes or even hours at a time, so they need to just dress in layers and keep their heads warm the best way that they can and take breaks to go in and get warm when they can," said Sioux City Fire Captain Tom Standish.

Captain Standish adds that even when firefighters are out in dangerously cold temperatures fighting fires, he's never seen a case of one of his staff members suffering from hypothermia.

They do a good job of rotating firefighters and rehabbing the ones that may be getting too cold by letting them take short breaks indoors.

So if they can do it standing out in the cold for hours doing all that hard work, that should speak to the rule of layers for anyone who needs to be outside for an extended period of time as well.