High winds blow down electrical wires
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Monday's high winds created havoc in the Sioux City metro.
Utility workers have been fixing electrical wires blown down by the high winds.
A pole on Hamilton was nearly blown down from gusts.
That caused traffic to be redirected for a little while until rescue crews could stabilize the pole.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
