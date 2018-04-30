High winds blow down electrical wires

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Monday's high winds created havoc in the Sioux City metro.

Utility workers have been fixing electrical wires blown down by the high winds.

A pole on Hamilton was nearly blown down from gusts.

That caused traffic to be redirected for a little while until rescue crews could stabilize the pole.

