High winds blow down electrical wires

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 06:43 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:43 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Monday's high winds created havoc in the Sioux City metro.

Utility workers have been fixing electrical wires blown down by the high winds.

A pole on Hamilton was nearly blown down from gusts.

That caused traffic to be redirected for a little while until rescue crews could stabilize the pole.

