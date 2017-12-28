Furnace repairs increase with dropping temperatures

Company says it serves as reminder to get maintenance before next winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - With the cold temperatures, furnaces are working overtime to keep up with it, and so are furnace repair crews.

Kalin's Indoor Comfort say they've been getting lots of calls from homeowners in a pinch because their heating isn't working.

That's what happened to Janice Lopez. She waited to long to get her furnace serviced and now it's costing her.

"We usually do the air conditioning in the spring and the furnace in the fall, but we were so busy this fall that we just over looked it, and if we probably did that, we probably wouldn't had this mess we have today," said Lopez.

The heat is back on in the Lopez home, but the people at Kalin's say that this is a good reminder to get regular maintenance done before it gets bitterly cold next year.

