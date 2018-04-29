Former professor talks about The Beatles' impact on society

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Beatlemania was sweeping the scene in Sioux City.

Randall Snyder, a retired music professor from the University of Nebraska, gave a free presentation to the public on the impact of The Beatles' on society and modern music.

Snyder also talked about the evolution of the band's own sound over the years, and how John Lennon and Paul McCartney had a unique way of composing the majority of The Beatles' hit singles.

As a teacher at heart, Snyder says he enjoys getting to educate fellow fans.

"So refreshing to talk to people that come to here what I have to say, you know as an educator I spend a lot of time teaching students who maybe interested some not so interested, some people come because they have to, where as in this case there's no grades handed out people just come cause they're interested in the subject," said Snyder.

Snyder says that with a band so iconic as the Beatles, it's always great to share more than just the biography of its members and get to go deeper into how they impacted the world as a whole.

