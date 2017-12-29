Fire engulfs car driving on I-29 North in Sioux City
A fire crew was able to quickly knock down the flames
Thursday night's cold was the backdrop for a blazing hot car fire on I-29.
The front half of a car driving North on I-29 was engulfed in flames as it sat just outside the Riverside Exit. That was just before 7 o'clock.
A fire crew got there quickly and were able to knock the fire down.
No word on if there were any injuries.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
