Fire engulfs car driving on I-29 North in Sioux City

A fire crew was able to quickly knock down the flames

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 09:29 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 10:32 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -

Thursday night's cold was the backdrop for a blazing hot car fire on I-29.

The front half of a car driving North on I-29 was engulfed in flames as it sat just outside the Riverside Exit. That was just before 7 o'clock. 

A fire crew got there quickly and were able to knock the fire down.

No word on if there were any injuries.
 

