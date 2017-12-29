Family reunited with dog missing for the past four years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -

It was a late Christmas present, an early New Year's surprise, and birthday present for kids Ethan and Elizabeth; afamily missing their dog and reunited four years later.

Four years ago, this family says they got a note in their mailbox saying someone saw their neighbor taking the dog from their front yard.

"My parents were watching him and when they let him out, he was gone and we had heard that the neighbors had been in the yard," says Terri Larsen, reunited with lost dog.

The family never saw the dog again... until now.

"We did find a microchip in him and we traced the microchip back through the microchip company and we found out that the dog belonged to a family in Norfolk Nebraska. They told us the dog had been lost or was stolen from their property approximately four years ago," says Kenna Anderson, Adoption Coordinator and Animal Control Officer.

"I listened to the voicemail like three times because I thought this can't possibly be happening and there's no way that this is real. I called back and she says yea we checked the microchip and it's Jack and sure enough, it was him," says Larsen.

"He knew who we were and without that microchip, we never would have saw him again," says Larsen.

The reunion of a lifetime...

"I'm so grateful for the phone call and it's just amazing. Like, I don't even know, it's just a crazy thing to happen," says Larsen.