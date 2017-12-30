DECEMBER 29, 2017 - As Siouxland moves into the New Year's weekend, it's going to get even colder.

And, we have another round of snow in Saturday evening's forecast.

Saturday's high will only reach -5. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

On Saturday evening, another weather system will drop 0.5" to 1.0" of snow.

Sunday will bring the most intense Arctic air. The high will be -8 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday night (New Year's Eve) is when the bottom drops out. Clear skies, dry air, and lighter winds will team up to allow a low of -28. That temperature, if it is achieved, will shatter the record low of -20 set in 1974.

Wind chills by sunrise Monday will bottom out at around -36.

New Year's Day will be slightly warmer, with a high of 1.

Breezy winds will push us up to 23 Tuesday, but highs will slip back into the teens for the rest of the workweek.

Stay warm, please!

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist