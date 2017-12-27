Employees that are happy to work Christmas

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - We know Santa and his elves work around the clock this time of year, and there are other places that never close even during the holidays.

But one 24-hour Iowa donut shop has high demand for its non-stop work.

Hurts Donuts in Des Moines just can't quit.



Since Hannah O'Grady started working at Hurts Donuts last December, the shop has never closed.

"I feel like an elf," she said, laughing.

Even overnight on Christmas, a steady stream of customers flowed to the front counter.

"It's pretty crazy," said Wes Bidwell of New Virginia. "We're driving by and nothing's open except for this."

"Some days, we'll have people come in and they get their normal one or two donuts on their way through and you'll have a familiar face come in and you'll see them get eight dozen that time," said Andrew Godfrey, the manager of the donut shop.

The staff can handle walk-in orders of up to 12 dozen.

"If you hear that number, you do kind of repeat it back," said Godfrey. "You're like really, you're going for nine dozen and not nine donuts today? Because you go through that headache of boxing up nine dozen donuts for someone looking for nine and you get a good laugh out of it."

They normally have about 300 in the case, with another 300 or more in reserve on the back racks.

But if the reserves get depleted, it takes about an hour to replenish.

For those like O'Grady, the work's become second nature.

"Once you've made the donuts for a while, like five days a week for eight hours, even though we have so many varieties, it just kind of becomes natural and you don't really think about what's on each donut," said O'Grady.

And it's that love for their job, which keeps them coming in all around the clock.

"Lucky for us, we have some of the best employees in the world, and that's kind of the fun part of being open 365 days a year, and that's why some employees actually request to work these days because it's kind of fun to make a Christmas tree and other things for people," said Godfrey.

Hurts goes through hundreds of donuts every day. Whatever they don't use in time, they donate to a local homeless shelter.