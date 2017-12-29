CyberSafe Parent: When is your child ready for technology?

Suggestions for when to start and how your kids should be using devices

By: JENNA REHNSTROM

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 09:20 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 09:20 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Did your child get an electronic device for Christmas?cIt seems kids are asking for technology at younger and younger ages.

Here's a little guidance for when to start and how your kids should be using devices. 

According to teensafe.com, between the ages of 6 and 9 is an appropriate time to start using an iPad or tablet. 

Between 10 and 12, your child may be ready to use a smartphone with monitoring.

How do you do that? 

We found a good resource through the American Academy of Pediatrics. It's a website called healthychildren.org, and the information is available in English and Spanish.

You an scroll down on the homepage and select your child's age range to find specific advice for their stage. From there, click on the "Family Media Use Plan" box. That's takes you to a resource where you can enter your children by age and find suggestions for media usage and ways to talk to them about safety online.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected