CyberSafe Parent: When is your child ready for technology?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Did your child get an electronic device for Christmas?cIt seems kids are asking for technology at younger and younger ages.

Here's a little guidance for when to start and how your kids should be using devices.

According to teensafe.com, between the ages of 6 and 9 is an appropriate time to start using an iPad or tablet.

Between 10 and 12, your child may be ready to use a smartphone with monitoring.

How do you do that?

We found a good resource through the American Academy of Pediatrics. It's a website called healthychildren.org, and the information is available in English and Spanish.

You an scroll down on the homepage and select your child's age range to find specific advice for their stage. From there, click on the "Family Media Use Plan" box. That's takes you to a resource where you can enter your children by age and find suggestions for media usage and ways to talk to them about safety online.