Local News

Car impersonating police vehicle in northeast Nebraska

Was seen in Pender, Nebraska

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:16 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 11:21 AM CDT

PONCA, Neb. - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for a suspicious vehicle and are warning residents to be aware of it. 

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office say on their Facebook page that they are looking for 2010 Crown Victoria that is black with white doors. 

They also say that the vehicle has push bars in front, a light bar on top and bottom, and K-9 Unit on the back.

The vehicle has a Nebraska license plate of "VPW772."

They say it was spotted Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. at the Cubby's gas station in Pender. It was seen heading south our of town. 

They are telling people to not stop if they see the vehicle.

Also, they ask that anyone with information call 402-755-5608.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected