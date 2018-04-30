Car impersonating police vehicle in northeast Nebraska

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A vehicle similar to the suspicious one Dixon County Sheriff's Office

PONCA, Neb. - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for a suspicious vehicle and are warning residents to be aware of it.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office say on their Facebook page that they are looking for 2010 Crown Victoria that is black with white doors.

They also say that the vehicle has push bars in front, a light bar on top and bottom, and K-9 Unit on the back.

The vehicle has a Nebraska license plate of "VPW772."

They say it was spotted Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. at the Cubby's gas station in Pender. It was seen heading south our of town.

They are telling people to not stop if they see the vehicle.

Also, they ask that anyone with information call 402-755-5608.