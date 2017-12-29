YANKTON, S.D. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Christmas Eve near Yankton, South Dakota.

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office say that the person was apparently hit by a vehicle on Highway 81.

The body was found early Sunday morning about four miles north of Yankton.

They closed a portion of Highway 81 for several hours.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information is being released at this time.