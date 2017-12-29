Body found off Highway 81 near Yankton

Autopsy scheduled for later this week

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 09:49 AM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:57 AM CST

YANKTON, S.D. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Christmas Eve near Yankton, South Dakota.

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office say that the person was apparently hit by a vehicle on Highway 81.

The body was found early Sunday morning about four miles north of Yankton.

They closed a portion of Highway 81 for several hours. 

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information is being released at this time.

