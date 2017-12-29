Body found off Highway 81 near Yankton
Autopsy scheduled for later this week
YANKTON, S.D. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Christmas Eve near Yankton, South Dakota.
The Yankton County Sheriff's Office say that the person was apparently hit by a vehicle on Highway 81.
The body was found early Sunday morning about four miles north of Yankton.
They closed a portion of Highway 81 for several hours.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
The Yankton County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
No other information is being released at this time.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
