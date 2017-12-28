Bitter cold temps sweep the nation

CHICAGO, Illinois - Part-two of this week's arctic blast is arriving for many states around the great lakes Thursday morning.

Bitter cold temperatures and even icier wind chills will make it feel like 30 degrees below zero in some areas.

"It's freezing, I feel like icicles are hitting my face," said Chicago resident, Benny Matthew.

Oswego County, New York is now under a state of emergency after seeing a record 62 inches of snow, while firefighters in nearby Jefferson County worked to rescue a woman trapped in her home.

Erie and other parts of northwest Pennsylvania also digging out from a record-topping 65 inches of snow, but encouraged by forecasts that the worst is over.

"We're drowning in snow, that's the best way I can put it," said Erie resident, Nasir Aldhumani.

Residents of one Massachusetts town frustrated their streets haven't been plowed since a Christmas day storm.

"It's not good, if there is a fire forget it, we are all done," said Lynn resident, Charles Bowman.

The Midwest also struggling to deal with the arctic blast.

In Minneapolis where the thermometer read minus four, the brutal cold turned Minneahaha falls into a frosty ice-scape.

In Wisconsin, the coast guard worked to break up ice in Green Bay.

All this arctic weather has some people looking to escape to warmer climates.

"I looked for last minute flights for new year's and it's outrageous, it's hopeless," said Chicago resident, Rachel Majors.

Travel is difficult, small planes skidded off runways in Michigan City, Indiana and at Arnold Palmer regional airport in Pittsburgh.

Driving is also treacherous, icy roads responsible for more than 40 accidents in Kansas City alone.