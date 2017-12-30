ORANGE CITY, Iowa - UPDATE:

Sioux County officials reporting that two missing teens have been found.

The sheriff's office says Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North were located after a day long search.

The Sheriff isn't providing any other details, but thanks the public for their help.

Previous story:

Sioux County authorities are looking for two missing 16-year-old females.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office are currently looking for Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North, both 16.

They say that they were last seen in Orange City.

Authorities are on the lookout for a black 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Iowa license DPA561.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-3307.



Looking for a black 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, IA plate: DPA561, occupied by two missing 16 year old ... from... https://t.co/K59vjrNgnl — Sioux County Sheriff (@siouxcosheriff) December 29, 2017