UPDATE: Missing Sioux County teens found

The 16-year-olds have been located

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 02:55 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 09:34 PM CST

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - UPDATE: 

Sioux County officials reporting that two missing teens have been found. 

The sheriff's office says Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North were located after a day long search.

The Sheriff isn't providing any other details, but thanks the public for their help.

 

Previous story:

Sioux County authorities are looking for two missing 16-year-old females.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office are currently looking for Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North, both 16.

They say that they were last seen in Orange City. 

Authorities are on the lookout for a black 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Iowa license DPA561. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-3307.
 

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected