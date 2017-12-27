5 injured in 3-vehicle collision in northeast Nebraska

STANTON, Neb. - A three-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office say that they responded to a call Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. of a three-vehicle accident about six miles west of Stanton on Highway 24.

They say that Jesse Suckstorf, 24, of Norfolk, was traveling east bound on Highway 24 when they hit the rear of a slowing van.

Heather Thompson, 39, of rural Norfolk, the driver of the van, was slowing to turn off the highway when rear-ended and then collided head-on with a westbound car driven by Brenden Loughman, 23, of Stanton.

The three drivers as well as two children riding in the van were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office say that the van was the only vehicle to use seatbelts.

The three vehicles are considered total losses.