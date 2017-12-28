4 charged for burglary of Primghar convenience store

Burglary took place in August

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 03:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:10 PM CST

PRIMGHAR, Iowa - Four Cherokee men were arrested for an August burglary of a Primghar convenience store.

According to the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office, employees of the Pro-Go Convenience Store in Primghar arrived to work on August 18, 2017 and found that the store had been forcibly entered and taken money from the safe. 

After an investigation, the sheriff's office allege that Dallas Hornbruch, 22; Devon Morales, 23; Austin Leight III, 18; and Travis Steffans, 18, all of Cherokee, were involved in the break in. They filed charges of Burglary 3rd Degree, a class D felony, and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, on December 17 and issued arrest warrants against the four men. 

After being arrested and booked into the O'Brien County Jail, Horsnbruch, Morales, Leight, and Steffans were released on bond. Their next court appearance will be on a later date.

