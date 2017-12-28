Man accused of killing 3 in Omaha taken into custody

OMAHA, Nebraska - UPDATE (KLKN): The suspect of an Omaha shooting of 3 people has been taken into custody.

John Dalton Jr., the 46-year-old Omaha man who is accused of killing his parents and niece in North Omaha Tuesday night, was taken into custody in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. He was spotted driving a Black GMC Durango by himself on I-40 in Jackson, which is around 90 miles North of Memphis.

Dalton Jr. was originally named a person of interest in the case, but later a first-degree murder warrant was issued for him.

Dalton Jr. served prison time from 1999 until 2010 for killing his then-wife. Before being arrested and convicted of manslaughter, he also fled to Tennessee.

---

PREVIOUS: Investigators confirmed three people are dead after a shooting in Omaha, Tuesday night.

Police say that shooting took place just after 8:00 p.m. near 37th and Spaulding streets in north Omaha.

Omaha police said, they are looking for John Dalton, 46, in connection to the crime.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe, Dalton may be driving a 2015 black GMC Terrain, with Nebraska license plate 'UB787,' or a red Chevy Tahoe, with Nebraska license plate 'VRD559.'

You are asked to call 911 if you see him.