20 vehicle crash on I-80 sends 15 to local hospitals

AURORA, Neb. - Strong winds caused problems for drivers along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska Sunday.

The Nebraska State Patrol say that 15 people were transported to the hospital after a 20-car pile up happened near Aurora, Nebraska, Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

Eight people were taken to the hospital in Aurora, six were taken to the hospital in York, and one person was taken by helicopter to Bryan Health West Hospital in Lincoln.

They say that strong winds kicked up dust from a nearby field and caused zero-visibility.

I-80 was also closed for more than two hours. It was reopened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

