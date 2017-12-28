2 arrested for stealing soda machines in Emmet County

Thefts of machines were in October

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 07:00 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 07:29 PM CST

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Two men have been arrested in connection to thefts of soda machines in Emmet County. 

According to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office, two Fort Dodge men were arrested recently as the result of an investigation into two separate thefts of soda machines in Emmet County. They say that the first theft happened October 3, and the second was reported stolen around October 31.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed in Fort Dodge where one machines was found. The second machine was found after investigation led them to another location. 

Joshua Baked, 32, and Luke Espeland, 34, both of Fort Dodge, were charged with Theft 4th and Trespassing in connection to the incident.

The Webster County Sheriff's office and Fort Dodge Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected